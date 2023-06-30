Watermain flushing for new water plant begins in Lakeview Heights

Photo: City of West Kelowna Watermain flushing begins June 30, 2023 in Lakeview Heights.

Watermain flushing ahead of the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant coming online shifts to a new West Kelowna neighbourhood starting today.

Until further notice, crews will be flushing in Lakeview Heights. During flushing, customers may experience reduced water pressure or discolouration.

A related water quality advisory will be in effect. Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables. The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a free, safe, alternative source of drinking water. Bring clean bottles for filling.

Crews will post signs indicating when they will be working in each area. You may also see the city’s water truck with watermain flushing signage. While the work will generally take place Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the schedule is subject to change.

Flushing removes sediment from the distribution system by sending water down the pipes at high velocities to scour out buildup and mineral deposits.

Construction continues on the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and treated water reservoir. Electrical, mechanical and building finishing work is underway.

Installation of underground water transmission mains and road reconstruction is currently underway in the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside neighbourhoods.

After a number of delays, the plant is scheduled to be completed this fall.