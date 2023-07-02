West Kelowna woman has been giving away free books out of her garage for 23 years

Photo: Carol Jackson

A West Kelowna woman is back doing what she loves after shutting the door on her beloved free book garage because of the pandemic.

Carol Jackson has been rescuing books destined for the garbage heap and giving them away for more than two decades.

"I've been doing this for 23 years. So through the years, I've given away a lot of books for free," Jackson said, explaining when she retired she was looking for something to fill her spare time.

Jackson says she got the idea after she watched a bunch of books being thrown away.

"I thought the timing was perfect, what am I going to do with myself? I love books, and I don't need the money, so free is always really good."

Jackson, who lives on Tomat Avenue, says she collects boxes of books she later gives away from Planet Earth Recycling.

The philanthropic endeavour has also earned Jackson a bunch of new friends.

"I love people... I just like to go out and talk to people and make sure they're finding books. People are here because they're liking books, so we've got a lot in common, and it just goes from there."

The most popular books over the years have been fiction novels and Jackson says the door to her garage is always open.

"What are they gonna do, steal a free book? It's a garage, the doors are open, and there's a light switch and you just come and take what you want," she said.

Despite what we hear about crime in the Okanagan, Jackson says she has never had a problem, "nothing has ever happened in all these years. I mean people know, it's a good cause. If people go in, they really don't have anything you can steal."

The other benefit is Jackson is never short on books to read.

"I love reading. I happen to have access to some pretty good books!"

Jackson invites anyone who has questions to give her call at (250) 769-4574 or via email at [email protected].