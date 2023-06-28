West Kelowna's proposed new Official Community Plan set for July public hearing

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Residents of West Kelowna will get a chance to weigh in on the city's proposed new Official Community Plan later this summer.

Council Tuesday gave first and second reading to the large document that will shape the direction of development in the city over the next 20 years.

The decision was made after planning staff came back with some revisions around maximum building heights, expanding the Westbank Urban Centre and revisions to the Gellatly Village Neighbourhood Centre.

In terms of height across the city, the OCP suggests heights ranging from six to 19 storeys depending on the where in the city they are located.

The Westbank Urban Centre includes three different height limits. Nineteen storeys within the mixed use corridor, 15 in the commercial core and 12 along the residential shoulder.

These heights would only be achievable through density bonusing provisions within the zoning bylaw.

That would also hold for 12 storey height limits within the Boucherie Urban Centre.

The maximum heights attainable without the additional density bonus will be a discussion for council when looking at the zoning bylaw at a later date.

Staff indicated 19 storeys would always be the maximum height allowed.

Residential centres of the city will have a maximum height restriction of six storeys with no chance for density bonusing.

Heights within the Gellatly Village would be maxed out at six storeys under the proposed new OCP.

"I'm ready to go to a public hearing," said Mayor Gord Milsom. "I like what I see."

"I'm impressed," added Coun. Rick de Jong. "The concerns we brought forward at the last meeting were articulated and well activated on.

"Marrying the Gellatly Village concept into this a a good thing."

The tentative date for a public hearing is Thursday, July 20.

Council decided to go with a stand alone date rather than incorporating it with a scheduled meeting due to the interest it was likely to generate.

A September date was one provided as an option to move the public hearing out of summer, however council agreed it didn't want to wait to move the process along.