Divers recover body, vehicle from Okanagan Lake

Photo: GoFundMe Laticia Watson

The body of the woman and her vehicle that crashed into Okanagan Lake on June 9 has now been recovered after 18 days under water.

Emergency crews including police, firefighters, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and a team of specialized divers from across the province were on hand Tuesday for the recovery.

"She was 140-and-some-feet down so it was quite the effort," says Sgt. Greg Woodcox of West Kelowna RCMP.

It took weeks to put together the dive team needed for the recovery, but once they arrived, things went quickly and smoothly.

"We recovered her yesterday and everything went really well," Woodcox said, explaining the team brought the truck to the surface using flotation devices and then the truck was towed to a cove where the jaws of life had to be used to remove the body from the vehicle.

"The driver's door was crushed in. The truck was mangled really bad but she herself was in good shape so that was kind of reassuring."

The driver of the crash has been identified as Laticia Watson, the chef at Kelowna's Sprout Bread. A GoFundMe for her family has raised more than $10,000.

Woodcox says the initial crash scene was discovered by a family member in the 900 block of Westside Road on June 9, and using vehicle debris and clothing discovered at the scene, they determined that it was likely Watson behind the wheel when her truck went off the embankment into Okanagan Lake.

A subsequent search by COSAR using one of their underwater camera found the truck in about 140 feet of water.

"I feel for the family. That family was super understanding, some people wouldn't have been," Woodcox said, referring to the weeks-long recovery process.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.