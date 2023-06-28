West Kelowna pickleball courts to close for maintenance

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna pickleball players will have to put their rackets away or find a new place to play next week.

The City of West Kelowna will be temporarily closing the courts at Mount Boucherie Secondary for required maintenance. Work will include pressure washing and court resurfacing.

The courts will close June 30, reopened July 1 and 2, and then close again July 3 to 10.

During the closure, pickleball players can play at the Anders Park courts, located at 860 Anders Road.