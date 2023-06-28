140 West Kelowna employees take home more than $75,000 in 2022

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

The City of West Kelowna saw its overall payroll rise by nearly 8.5 per cent in 2022 compared with the previous year.

According to figures released by the city as part of its annual report, West Kelowna's payroll increased by $1.814 million to $23.313 million in 2022.

As part of its financial reporting, the city is required to make public those employees who received payments of greater than $75,000 during the calendar year. That includes salaries, bonuses and overtime.

The number of employees crossing the $75,000 threshold increased by 10 to 140 in 2022, all members of the Association of Local Government Employees Union.

"As inflationary pressures endure and the $75,000 threshold remains unchanged, the number of employees on this report will continue to grow," the final report states.

The number of employees taking home more than $100,000 also increased from 65 to 74. Forty-five of those work within the fire department.

City chief administrative officer Paul Gipps sits at the top of the wage scale, pulling in more than $268,000 in 2022.

The remaining top five include firefighter captain Troy Becker ($182,975), director of engineering and public works Allen Fillion ($182,321), firefighter captain Nathan Pike ($179,660) and director of corporate initiatives Sandra Webster ($179,044).

The city also paid out nearly $300,000 in remuneration and expenses to city councillors.

Mayor Gord Milsom pulled in $76,123 in remuneration as well as nearly $16,000 in expenses.

Council remuneration does not include a raise approved by the previous council which did not take effect until Jan. 1 of this year.

West Kelowna also paid out significantly more to suppliers than the previous year.

In 2022, the city paid $119.9 million compared with $93.7 million the previous year. Much of that is presumably a result of construction of both the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and the new city hall.