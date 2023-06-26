BC Hydro signs deal with Okanagan Nation Alliance, Upper Nicola Band for solar project years in the making

Photo: Okanagan Nation Alliance Chief Robert Louie of the Westbank First Nation signing the Electricity Purchase Agreement on June 26, 2023.

It’s a major step forward for a long-awaited solar project northeast of Merritt.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance and Upper Nicola Band signed an electricity purchase agreement with BC Hydro Monday at the ONA offices in Westbank.

Under the terms of the agreement, the UNB and ONA will jointly develop a 15MWac solar project located on Nicola Lake IR No. 1, situated 30 kilometres northeast of Merritt, not far from the BC Hydro Nicola substation. It will be the largest such project in B.C., and will interconnect with the BC Hydro distribution system once completed.

"The signing of this Electricity Purchase Agreement marks a significant milestone for the Syilx Okanagan Nation. We are proud to be at the forefront of renewable energy initiatives, and this solar project exemplifies our dedication to self-sufficiency and the well-being of all Syilx communities," said Chief Clarence Louie, ONA Tribal Chair.

The electricity deal was first committed to under the Interior Lower Mainland Final Agreement, which was reached between UNB, ONA and BC Hydro in 2011.

Chief Dan Manuel, Upper Nicola Band, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, calling it a testament to the shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. “Together, we are paving the way for a greener future while creating economic benefits for our people. As we move toward net-zero emissions globally it is projects like this that set the foundation for meaningful participation of indigenous communities."

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie says the signing illustrates how Syilx leaders are committed to the principles of sustainability, economic development and empowerment.