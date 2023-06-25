Bear strolls across driveway early Sunday near Rose Valley trailhead

Contributed

Be bear aware if you plan to hike the Rose Valley trail system in West Kelowna.

A residents who lives on McPhail Court shared security camera video footage with Castanet showing a bear strolling across his driveway shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. The home is located close to one of the trailheads for Rose Valley Regional Park.

The black bear didn’t stop to sniff the flowers. It looked up once and continued on its way.

The homeowner, John Borsa, says the bear then went over the fence in his backyard and back into the forest. He says this is the first time he has seen a bear in his yard but that deer and coyotes are frequent visitors.