Festival to celebrate WFN culture, community on Saturday

Photo: WFN

The vibrant spirit of the Westbank First Nation community will be on display Saturday during the Siya?ten Festival.

Running June 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Pine Stadium, 1900 Quail Lane, Westbank, the free event features a day filled with a variety of on-stage performances and off-stage activities.

The festival will feature a kids fun zone with bouncy castles and cultural activity tables. The multi-purpose room will host a bingo session while educational activities on stick games will enlighten attendees about traditional Indigenous games.

A vendors market will offer unique and locally crafted products as well as food trucks and a concession.

Performers include Elk bugling demonstrations by Charles Kruger of Kruger Mountain Gear, dancing and singing by Corinne Derickson, Argentinian-style dance by Maria Derickson and more.

The entire public is invited to the event. More details on the day’s schedule are here.