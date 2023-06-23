217350
217279
West Kelowna  

Festival to celebrate WFN culture, community on Saturday

WFN culture celebrated

- | Story: 433463

The vibrant spirit of the Westbank First Nation community will be on display Saturday during the Siya?ten Festival.

Running June 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Pine Stadium, 1900 Quail Lane, Westbank, the free event features a day filled with a variety of on-stage performances and off-stage activities.

The festival will feature a kids fun zone with bouncy castles and cultural activity tables. The multi-purpose room will host a bingo session while educational activities on stick games will enlighten attendees about traditional Indigenous games.

A vendors market will offer unique and locally crafted products as well as food trucks and a concession.

Performers include Elk bugling demonstrations by Charles Kruger of Kruger Mountain Gear, dancing and singing by Corinne Derickson, Argentinian-style dance by Maria Derickson and more.

The entire public is invited to the event. More details on the day’s schedule are here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

214968