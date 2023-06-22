RCMP Underwater Rescue Team scheduled to recover body, vehicle by end of June

Photo: Robyn McGill

The body of a woman and her vehicle, which crashed into Okanagan Lake along Westside Road, will remain submerged for a little while longer.

According to the RCMP, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on June 9th near the Traders Cove area. It is believed that the vehicle rolled into Okanagan Lake after going off an embankment.

Kelowna RCMP informed Castanet that the RCMP Underwater Rescue Team (URT) is scheduled to return towards the end of June to perform a multi-day dive and recover both the woman and the vehicle.

"The divers are permitted to a maximum depth of 40 meters using the most common scuba systems, but in this particular case, the location of their target is beyond this," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Gauthier stated that a Surface-Supplied Air Diving (SSAD) method will be used for the recovery, allowing divers to reach greater depths.

Cpl. Gauthier mentioned that due to the depth involved in the rescue, divers coming from the Lower Mainland will have to acclimatize to the waters before proceeding with the rescue.

"This is a complex recovery and will require the assistance of several vessels, including the COSAR landing vessel, RCMP vessels, and a barge. We kindly ask the public to provide the family with some privacy during this process and remind both vehicles and vessels to stay away from the area as it may significantly and dangerously interfere with the recovery efforts," added Cpl. Gauthier.

Police confirmed last week that the crash was not criminal in nature.