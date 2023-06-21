Music in the Park starts this Friday in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Music in the Park is expanding for the 2023 summer season in West Kelowna.

The City of West Kelowna says concerts will run every Friday evening starting now and running until Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park.

There will be one break on Friday, July 7 for Westside Daze, but music will return the following week on July 14.

Music in the Park will kick off June 23 with headliner Locarno, the Latin project by Juno Award-winning musician Tom Landa. Locarno brings a compelling blend of Mexican, Cuban, and North American music to the stage.

Each night will begin with a rotating lineup of local emerging artists. This week’s emerging artist is Alieé Zaga, bringing a blend of electronic sounds with alternative rock, metal and classic influences to the Music in the Park stage.

The emerging artist will hit the stage at approximately 6:40 p.m., followed by the opening act at 7:00 p.m. and the headliner at 8:00 p.m.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music.

Check out the food trucks on site and drop by the Fun Zone hosted by the City’s Recreation and Culture team for games and activities all ages can enjoy.

Main parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

Full lineup for Music in the Park 2023: