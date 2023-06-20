Wilson's Landing Fire Department to hold open house

Photo: RDCO

Resident's along Westside Road, from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove, are invited to learn more about being FireSmart on June 23.

The Wilson's Landing Fire Department is holding an open house to provide FireSmart training so residents can learn how to protect their community.

The event will run between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Station 42, 2396 Westside Road North, and offers residents the opportunity to explore the fire trucks and learn how local firefighters work in conjunction with BC Forest Service to protect homes in the area.

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department was established in 1984 and has 24 staff members who support approximately 500 residents along Westside Road from Traders Cover to Shelter Cove.