RCMP say body of woman and vehicle remain submerged in Okanagan Lake

Photo: Robyn McGill

The body of a woman and her vehicle remain submerged in Okanagan Lake after a crash that took place ten days ago.

According to the RCMP, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on June 9th , near the Traders Cove area, and it is believed that the vehicle rolled into Okanagan Lake after going off an embankment.

Police confirmed last week that the crash was not criminal in nature.

"The female driver, who was alone in the car, tragically lost her life after veering off the road towards West Kelowna," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

On Monday morning police confirmed the woman's body and vehicle have yet to be recovered.

"The recovery has not yet occurred but the effort is ongoing due to the depth of the water in that area and the amount of personnel need to safely make the recovery. There should be an update later this week," said RCMP media spokesperson Ryan Sencar.

The identity of the woman has not been made public.