Westside Daze Returns with lineup of free family fun and new additions

Photo: Westside Celebration Society 2022 Battle of the Band winners Lucky Monkey

The Westside Celebration Society is bringing back Westside Daze, a three-day extravaganza filled with free family fun and entertainment.

The event features free kid's activities, live music, live entertainment, local food and market vendors, plus, all the fan favourites from Shooting Star Amusements, and the Westside Daze Parade.

"Once again, our Celebrate Canada Day Event features an opening concert from NFA Band followed by our 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands where 12 groups compete for glory and a grand prize package. And of course, what would Canada Day be without our coveted Cupcake Celebration featuring our local dignitaries and special guests while cars flood the ground for our annual Show & Shine," says Branden Jewsbury, president of Westside Daze.

The festivities start on Friday, July 7th at 6 p.m., continuing until the closing remarks on Sunday, July 9th at 4 p.m. Memorial Park and the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre will be transformed into a hub of music, while kids can partake in engaging activities, including the highly anticipated return of Trash Wrestling.

"Tim Nutt from Trainwreck Comedy will entertain the audience with a side-splitting comedy show, while iconic musical performances by Totally Twain, Josh & Bex, Michael Daniels, 13 Broken Bones, The Regals, and Ran Berry's The Soul of Motown will rock the main stage," Jewsbury says.

Residents of the community who wish to take part in this year's events are encouraged to fill out the application forms available on the website. Opportunities are still available for participation in the Kids Fair, Market Vendor, Concession Vendor, Parade, and more.