Thieves take bikes from open garage

Police often tell homeowners to do a nine o’clock check of their property, and this is likely one of the reasons why.

A family in West Kelowna accidentally left their garage door open Thursday night, and thieves took advantage of the opportunity. Raymond Lee says two bikes were stolen from his garage on Ironwood Court early Friday morning.

Security camera footage shows a person wearing a light-coloured jacket with the hood pulled up walking into the garage and then walking out again, empty handed, at 3:06 a.m. June 16. About 40 minutes later, at 3:48 a.m., the video shows what appears to be the same person walking back into the garage and walking out with a bicycle and then riding way.

CCTV images show another man, with a light shirt and hat, dark pants and wearing a mask, also walking into the driveway of the home at 4:12 a.m. That man allegedly rode away on an electric bike belonging to the homeowners. He has a large tattoo on his left forearm.

It’s believed a small, hatchback car, possibly a Honda Civic, seen driving by around 3:03 a.m. may also be involved.

Lee says the bikes that were taken are a black Moustache 28.1 electric bike with a brown seat and a men’s blue mountain bike with orange detailing.

The theft has been reported to the RCMP. If you have information about the crime you can call police and cite file number 2023-33584.