Okanagan Connector gets late June snowfall, more possible Monday and Tuesday

Photo: DriveBC webcam Snow and fog Sunday morning on the Okanagan Connector about 25 kilometres east of the Hwy5A/97C junction.

A white dusting of snow was clearly visible on the DriveBC webcams on part of the Okanagan Connector Sunday morning.

Environment Canada warned that snowfall was possible over some mountain passes in the Southern Interior. It issues highway alerts on Saturday saying wet snow or a mixture of rain and snow over the passes will create slippery conditions. The warning extends for another couple of days.

A cold trough of low pressure moved into southwestern B.C. overnight, bringing precipitation and lowering snow levels. “The snow level will lower to approximately 1,400 meters on Sunday morning and persist until Tuesday morning,” says Environment Canada.

The special weather statement also extends to parts of Highway 3 between Princeton and Hope and the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Hope. Scattered flurries were forecast over the Pennask summit of the Connector, while a mix of wet flurries and rain showers is possible near Coquihalla Summit, Helmer Lake Summit and Allison Pass.

Precipitation is expected to become more steady on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning.

Drivers are being advised to exercise caution and reduce speeds when encountering slippery road conditions.

The latest road conditions are available on the DriveBC website, through the app or on Twitter.