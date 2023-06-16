Peachland Hub, Julia's Junction receive $10K donations

Photo: City Furniture and Appliances

City Furniture held their annual charity golf tournament in Kelowna last weekend, raising $20,000 for two local charities.

The Peachland Food Bank will receive $10,000 to put towards the Hub building, while the other $10,000 will go towards Julia’s Junction, an all accessible playground in West Kelowna.

City Furniture and Appliances general manager Das Kandola tells Castanet that over the course of their 25-plus year event, this year's donation was one of their biggest ever.

“All our locations donate to local causes and it feels phenomenal. I believe in whatever you give back you get back tenfold," said Kandola.

With inflation and cost of living on the rise, the owners of City Furniture and Appliances got together and decided the food bank and local playground was top priority.

"Times are tough. There’s just a bigger and bigger need because the cost of food has gone up so much. We encourage any businesses that can give and contribute to food banks in the Okanagan to do so.”

City Furniture and Appliances change locations each year to give back to different communities throughout the province. They'll be in Prince George next year for their annual charity golf tournament.