Super Roller Disco coming to West Kelowna on Saturday

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Grab your roller skates and disco ball as the Super Roller Disco is making its way to West Kelowna this weekend on Saturday, June 17.

This travelling roller disco does shows and parties all over the place, including Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Merritt and now finally in West Kelowna.

With DJ Miss Demeanour there to keep the music bumping all night long, this super roller disco promises to be a fun time with all sorts of flashing lights, roller skates and fog machines.

Event planner Anna Hyett says "It's the perfect place for date night, family night, and it's absolutely an activity that's fun and brings people together."

The Super Roller Disco tells Castanet roller skating is making a comeback as it's a fun activity for all ages to enjoy.

The Super Roller Disco is set to take place at West Kelowna's Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road.

Entry fee to the event is $15, skates rentals are $5 (first come, first serve), and doors open at 7:30 p.m.