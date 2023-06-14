Kelowna-area MP to co-chair national all-party caucus on cancer care

Photo: The Canadian Press Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas.

A local Conservative MP is co-chair of a new federal all-party caucus taking aim at cancer.

“I know all too well the devastating impact that cancer care has on families as I have a family member who is suffering from breast cancer,” says Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas. “The strength that is required by my loved one inspires me every day. I am committed to making a difference too, so that we can one day be free of cancer.”

Albas and Liberal Peter Schiefke will lead nationwide efforts to strengthen and change the future of cancer care in Canada.

Albas says the idea sprung from speaking with different groups affected by the disease. “It became pretty clear that other members of Parliament had knowledge gaps similar to my own.

“When I started reaching out to different groups there seemed to be a sense that if there was a forum that we could take the expert knowledge that we have from Canadian researchers and physicians and nurses and health practitioners from right across the country and combine that with members of Parliament, who care very deeply about their constituents and about this issue. That’s where Peter and I decided we would form a caucus and try to get some movement on this issue.”

Schiefke knows all too well how a cancer diagnosis can change your life. "The successful treatments I received following my testicular cancer diagnosis in 2011 were the result of significant advancements in cancer research – research that needs to continue to advance if we hope to develop even better treatments and eventually find a cure.”

The caucus will be working with experts, frontline healthcare providers, and Canadians impacted by the disease to drive change on Parliament Hill and across the country in hopes of getting closer to ending cancer in this country.

About 20 MP’s turned out for the launch Wednesday to express interest in being part of the all-party caucus. Albas says they also hope to get some senators on board.

“There’s a lot going on and the question we have to this group is how do we, together as parliamentarians, work to integrate these new solutions while dealing with very real challenges. Our aging demographics, our growing population means that there’s more prevalence of cancer,” adds Albas.

He says that, from personal experience, there are people bending over backwards to make sure that their patients get the best quality care, but the system and many of the people working in it are showing strain.

While healthcare is a provincial responsibility, there are federal components including research, clinical trials and technological innovations.

“The last thing we want to do is have people that can’t access these new innovations because of government bureaucracy and red tape,” Albas adds.