Seniors go on field trip to Gellatly Nut Farm for trivia challenge

A number of Okanagan retirement home residents visited the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park in West Kelowna to participate in the Seniors Canadian Trivia Challenge.

RDCO regional parks event planner Rose Maunder says it is important to get seniors outside.

“We started doing this in 2021 and it’s grown every year with more teams competing. We basically invite different retirement homes to come and see which team has their best trivia stars," she said.

"And all of our questions are Canadian themed, so today we have politics, geography, sports and history, and also entertainment. Lots of fun!"

Senior Phil Baker has been to all three annual events and says it’s something residents of the Dorchester retirement home look forward to each year.

“It’s been great today. We’ve been here for three years, we actually won it the first year, kind of fell down last year and we’re not doing too well this year,” he laughed.

“But we’re having a great time! The people here are just super, they put on a really good show for us. Tough questions, but a lot of fun. Just a lot of fun," said Baker.

He tells Castanet the outdoor event is a good break away from the retirement home, especially post-COVID.

"It’s great to be outside. For the whole winter you spend most of your time in your room watching TV and reading books and that sort of stuff. And it’s nice to just get out in the fresh air, and especially here. It’s just a gorgeous area around here," he said.

“It brings back a lot of memories quite often. You know, you start talking about something and then all of the sudden you’re like oh, I do remember that and it’s great. But it’s fun to get your mind going a little bit more than just reading all the time.”

By the end of the challenge, one trivia challenge winner will be crowned and they will get a plaque, which they can take back to their retirement home until it’s defended again this time next year.