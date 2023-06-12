Wildfire Sunday above Bear Creek Provincial Park confirmed to be human caused

Madison Reeve

The BC Wildfire Service has confirmed that the wildfire burning above Bear Creek Provincial Park on Sunday was human-caused.

Fire information officer Taylor Shantz says the wildfire grew to 0.7 hectares in size before it was stopped by ground crews supported by a helicopter.

The fire about 3.5 km up Bear Main Road is now classified as under control.

West Kelowna resident Tammy Thomas believes she saw the fire right when it started around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

"I got out of my vehicle because I could hear very loud engine noises," she said.

Thomas eventually came across a group of dirt bikers. She says she saw one bike that appeared to be smoking.

"There was a lot of smoke, and I thought maybe one of the dirt bikers... one of their engines caught on fire or something."

"It looked like an engine was smoking heavily. I wasn't exactly sure if it was going to be a fire," she added.

Thomas and residents in her area are on high alert every summer.

"They do ride them a lot up here. I really hope people pay attention to how dry it is. We are in a drought situation. We don't get water. We have to ship water to our house. We couldn't even turn on our water because we are not on city water to stop a fire like that. We are all very, very scared."