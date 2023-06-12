RCMP say body found in Okanagan Lake Friday is not criminal in nature

Photo: Robyn McGill

Police have confirmed that the body found inside a car submerged in Okanagan Lake near Westside Road was not criminal in nature.

According to the RCMP, the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, near the Traders Cove area, and it is believed that the vehicle rolled into Okanagan Lake after going off an embankment.

The police have confirmed that the driver was a woman.

"There is no suspicion of any criminal activity. The female driver, who was alone in the car, tragically lost her life after veering off the road towards West Kelowna. The family has been notified, and we extend our deepest condolences," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Due to the depth of the location where the vehicle is submerged, the dive to recover the body is expected to be a complex operation for the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

The timeline for recovering the woman and her vehicle remains uncertain.