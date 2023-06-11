Wildfire burning above Bear Creek Provincial Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: 4:22 p.m.

BC Wildfire says the fire burning above Bear Creek Provincial Park is estimated to be 0.7 hectares in size.

According to fire information officer Taylor Shantz, the fire number is K50729 and is now on the BC Wildfire map.

BC Wildfire was alerted to the blaze at 1:17 p.m.

"It is being actioned by air support and one BCWS crew. It sounds like the operation is going well," Shantz said.

The Kelowna Fire Department is also assisting.

Kelowna resident Hayley Watts tells Castanet the fire is smaller but not out.

"They are still bucketing," she said.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

A wildfire burning in the hills above Bear Creek Provincial Park is highly visible across the city.

Fire crew first received reports of the fire just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

"The Kelowna Fire Dispatch centre received multiple calls for a wildfire approximately 3.5 kilometres up Bear Main Road," said Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Robert Skeldon in a press release.

One helicopter is currently bucketing the fire, and ground crews are en route.

Kelowna resident Hayley Watts tells Castanet the fire appears to be growing.

"It was better for a bit, but it's a lot again," she said.

Watts says she has spotted one orange helicopter in the area.

"The helicopter just went back in the air. It has a bucket and is getting water right now in front of Bear Creek Camp group," Watts said.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

ORIGINAL: 2:05 p.m.

There's smoke in the hills above Bear Creek Provincial Park Sunday afternoon.

Local fire crews have been alerted of the fire and the BC Wildfire Service has also been notified. Kelowna resident Hayley Watts first noticed the smoke just after 1 p.m.

The size of the fire is not clear at this time, but Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information about their potential response.