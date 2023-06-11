Body located in vehicle that crashed off Westside Rd. into Okanagan Lake Friday night

Photo: Robyn McGill Emergency crews on Westside Road Friday night.

A person was killed Friday night when their vehicle crashed off Westside Road into Okanagan Lake.

According to the RCMP, the crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Friday, near the Traders Cove area, with the vehicle “likely rolling into Okanagan Lake down an embankment.”

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews assisted the RCMP in the search for the vehicle Friday night and Saturday morning. Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence in the area late into Friday night.

The vehicle was located “deep in the water” Saturday morning.

COSAR utilized their underwater camera in the search and confirmed a body was inside the vehicle.

“The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were contacted to access the vehicle and should arrive on Sunday,” the RCMP say in a brief press release. “Coroner was contacted and advised of the event.”