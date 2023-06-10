Emergency crews searched lake Friday night after vehicle reportedly crashed off Westside Rd.

Photo: Robyn McGill Emergency crews on Westside Road Friday night.

There was a large police presence on Westside Road Friday night after a vehicle reportedly crashed into Okanagan Lake.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the incident between Traders Cove and Wilsons Landing at about 9:30 p.m., and the emergency lights were highly visible from across the lake.

Several Castanet readers said it appeared a vehicle had gone over the embankment on the road and entered Okanagan Lake.

Witnesses said emergency crews appeared to be using large flood lights, searching the lake area, and a police boat attended the scene as well.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the incident.