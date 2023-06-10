COSAR boat team called in to assist RCMP following reported Friday night crash off Westside Rd.

Photo: Robyn McGill Emergency crews on Westside Road Friday night.

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

A search and rescue boat team was called to an area of Okanagan Lake near Westside Road Saturday morning following a reported Friday night crash in the area.

A vehicle is believed to have crashed off Westside Road into Okanagan Lake sometime after 9 p.m. Friday night. A large group of emergency vehicles were seen in the area between Traders Cove and Wilsons Landing Friday night, using what appeared to be large flood lights on the lake.

Ed Henczel with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue confirms the COSAR boat team was called out to the area earlier Saturday to assist the Kelowna RCMP. Police have yet to respond to Castanet's inquiry about the incident.

The COSAR team appeared to be using their underwater camera during their time in the area Saturday morning.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

There was a large police presence on Westside Road Friday night after a vehicle reportedly crashed into Okanagan Lake.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the incident between Traders Cove and Wilsons Landing at about 9:30 p.m., and the emergency lights were highly visible from across the lake.

Several Castanet readers said it appeared a vehicle had gone over the embankment on the road and entered Okanagan Lake.

Witnesses said emergency crews appeared to be using large flood lights, searching the lake area, and a police boat attended the scene as well.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the incident.