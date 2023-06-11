West Kelowna hopes to have second exit from Casa Loma finished by winter

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna hopes to begin construction of a second way out of Casa Loma by early August.

If all goes well, it's anticipated the egress would be complete by the end of October.

Following design and a request for quotation, the city has determined the updated cost of the egress, including the cost of land acquisition and some contingency, at $995,000.

The developer of Sol Aqua will pick up $153,000 of that cost.

The city settled on a pathway linking Casa Palmero Drive with Lakeview Road as a second route out of the isolated neighbourhood in case of an emergency.

The route will be a 3.5 metre-wide path accessible by passenger vehicle, but not vehicles with wider wheelbases such as RV's and boats.

The steeper portions on the path at either end will be paved while the centre section will be constructed using compacted gravel.