West Kelowna settle on a new home for the Lakeview Heights fire hall

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has finally found a new home for the Lakeview Heights fire hall.

And they didn't have to go far to find it.

After several years of searching and multiple sites rejected, the city has settled on the Anders Park area around the corner from the current hall.

It was determined a decade ago the Lakeview Heights fire hall, built in 1971, needed replacing.

The condition at the time was rated in poor condition and rather than pump significant capital into the building it was determined a new hall should be built.

The city thought it found it's new site on Harmon Road, but that site was deemed unsuitable when the city moved its administrative offices into a building across from the main fire hall on Old Okanagan Highway.

A report for council indicates the site at Anders Park was selected after a city-initiated study suggested the new hall should be located close to the current location to ensure "minimal impact to property insurance and risk."

"The city-owned site provides for co-location of the new fire hall along with maintaining park space and amenities that the community would continue to enjoy."

It's unclear whether the Lakeview Heights Community Centre would be able to continue to operate on the same property.

A concept plan and detailed business case still have to be complete before construction on a new fire hall could begin.