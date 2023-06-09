Vehicle fire on Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna

Photo: D. Maloney

UPDATE: 7:35 a.m.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund confirms this morning's fire on Mount Boucherie was a vehicle fire.

The fire happened shortly after 6 a.m., near Vineyard Drive and East Boundary Road.

Smoke from the fire was highly visible.

Two engines responded with eight firefighters, and the vehicle was extinguished quickly, says Brolund.

"There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation along with the RCMP," he says.

Brolund thanked the public for their reports to 911, "which allowed us to respond quickly and prevent the fire from spreading."

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

A fire on Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna this morning is believed to have been a vehicle fire.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has yet to issue any information, but reader photos show a small SUV doused in firefighting foam.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL: 6:35 a.m.

Fire is reported this morning on the east side of Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna.

Details are few so far, but smoke can be seen rising close to homes on the lake side of the mountain.

Castanet readers report fire crews are on scene and the fire appears to be contained at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.