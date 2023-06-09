Fire contained to bedroom at West Kelowna home

Photo: Castanet

Fire was contained to a single room at a Smith Creek home in West Kelowna early Friday.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund says West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the incident about 2:40 a.m.

Firefighters from the Westbank station arrived to find smoke and flame coming from a single room and contents inside the single-family home.

They were able to quickly contain the fire to the bedroom.

Six occupants and three pets escaped safely.

Additional crews from the Lakeview Heights and Glenrosa stations assisted.

One occupant was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation as a result of trying to suppress the fire before firefighters arrived.

The occupants are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature, and there is minor smoke and water damage to the home.

"However, the quick actions of fire crews prevented this fire from being much worse," says Brolund.

"This event is a reminder that smoke alarms save lives. Yesterday, the BC Fire Comissioner reported that only 45% of fires last year had a working smoke alarm present.

"In the case of this fire, a working smoke alarm was installed and functioned, alerting the occupants, saving lives and minimizing property damage."