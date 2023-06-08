Kelowna driver caught on dashcam making dangerous pass in a construction zone

Photo: Reddit

Another case of dangerous driving in the Okanagan has been caught on dashcam video.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 7 at 4:40 p.m. on Westlake Road near Rose Valley Elementary School and within a construction site.

The video was posted on Kelowna's Reddit page by a person who wished to remain anonymous.

"I was not able to get the license plate but the driver passed me on gravel while I was going 60 ish (km/h) and heading into a construction/school zone. It looked to me like by the end he almost lost control."

The video shows a blue pickup truck with its bed full of plastic bags passing on a solid yellow line and coming dangerously close to an oncoming white pickup truck before disappearing in a cloud of dust.

The person who shared the video says they don't believe there was anything in particular that may have made the truck driver angry or drive in such a dangerous manner. The caption on Reddit reads, "Let me illegally pass, speed recklessly through a school and a construction zone. Gotta get those cans to the recycling depot!"



"I wasn't speeding or going super slow but there was a lot of loose gravel on the road so I was being cautious. The construction workers were on the side of the road while this happened and looked concerned/confused about what that person was doing."

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet the incident was not reported to them but spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera says, "it's concerning to us when some continue to drive irresponsibly and without consideration putting others in harm's way. The RCMP take this offence seriously and will use whatever legal means available to remove these drivers and their vehicles from our streets."