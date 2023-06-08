West Kelowna's Music in the Park returns June 23

Photo: Facebook

Music in the Park is returning to West Kelowna this summer.

The nine-week program featuring a wide variety of local artists kicks off Friday, June 23 at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park.

It runs each Friday through Aug. 25 except July 7 when Westside Daze takes over the stage.

The free concert series is produced by Creative Okanagan and features a range of performances and genres.

The series kicks off with headliner Locarno, a Latin project by Juno Award-winning musician Tom Landa.

Other highlights include Juno Award winner Caleigh Cardinal July 14 and the return of Leila Neverland June 30. Her performance last year was interrupted by a lightning storm.

As in past years, an up-and-coming artist will open the evening at 6:40 followed by an opening act at 7p.m. and the headliner at 8.

This years full lineup includes:

June 23 – Locarno headlining and Luke Wallace opening.

June 30 – Leila Neverland headlining and Gary Saturday opening.

July 14 – Celeigh Cardinal headlining and Francis Baptiste opening.

July 21 – Digging Roots headlining and Layer Cake Mountain opening.

July 28 – Brother Down, with guest Payton Bischoff, headlining and Graham Ord Blues Band opening.

August 4 – Don Adler headlining and nightshades opening.

August 11 – 538st headlining and The Blueshounds opening.

August 18 - Rhindress headlining and Kailee McGuire Trio opening.

August 25 - BADGENTINA headlining and Andrew Smith Trio opening.

Fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blanket to the performances.