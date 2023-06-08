Court orders pair to vacate West Kelowna land again

Photo: Oliver Daily News Senk'lip in 2013

A West Kelowna man who has previously served jail time for bringing two handguns over the border into Osoyoos has been ordered by the courts to vacate the West Kelowna property he's been residing on, but the judge has held back on finding him in contempt of court, for now.

Alex Louie, who prefers the name Senk’lip, and Jenny-Lynn Manchester, who prefers the name Squilxw, were ordered by Justice Carol Ross of the BC Supreme Court in January of this year to vacate a property on West Kelowna's Old Ferry Wharf Road, ruling they were trespassing on the land, which is owned by Calvin Lindley.

Lindley and Squilxw are former common-law partners and have two children together. Their 16-year-old son resides on the property in question with Squilxw and Senk’lip.

But following Justice Ross' order back in January, the pair remained on the property.

Lindley brought the matter back to court last month, seeking an order that the pair be found in contempt of court and be jailed or fined, or both, for defying the court's orders. While Lindley had used the services of a lawyer during the proceedings, Senk’lip and Squilxw were self represented.

“The reality is that the defendants do not agree with the orders of this Court, but that does not mean that those orders are not enforceable,” Justice Briana Hardwick wrote in her decision last month.

“It is trite law that court orders are not mere recommendation. They must be followed, unless successfully appealed or stayed pending same.”

But during the reading of her judgement in court last month, Senk’lip cut Justice Hardwick off.

“I object,” he said. “I'm sorry. I’m – I’m not a person, just for the record.”

“You do not get to object,” Justice Hardwick said. “These are my reasons for judgment.”

Justice Hardwick ruled the “elements of civil contempt are clearly proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” calling the pair's defiance of Justice Ross' order “intentional,” but she opted to give the pair one more chance to leave the property.

In her May 19 ruling, she gave Senk’lip and Squilxw another 24 days to vacate the premises without being found in contempt of court.

“If the Lands are not vacated by that date, which I repeat again is Monday, June 12, at 9:45 a.m., the writ will be enforced by a bailiff and I will further be considering sanctions for contempt, which include committal -- that means incarceration -- as well as financial remedies such as special costs,” Justice Hardwick said in her ruling.

She noted she would have expedited the timeline had it not been for Lindley and Squilxw's son who lives on the property.

The matter will be back before Justice Hardwick on Monday to determine if the order has been complied with.

Senk’lip's previous dealings with the courts in B.C. were similarly acrimonious.

He was charged in 2017 with a handful of charges relating to the smuggling of firearms over the Osoyoos border. Throughout his trial, he continuously told the judge that because his First Nation did not have a treaty with Canada, he didn't recognize the power of the court.

“It is not the duty of Indian peoples to prove we are citizens of our nation, the burden of proof is on the judge to prove I Senk’lip … am a Canadian citizen," he said during his jury trial, during which he also tried to renounce his Canadian citizenship.

Ultimately, Senk’lip, who represented himself without a lawyer, was convicted and sentenced in 2018 to three years in jail, the mandatory minimum sentence for the conviction.

During one December 2017 hearing, prior to sentencing, Judge Arne Silverman urged Senk’lip to seek the services of a lawyer and file a Charter challenge to the mandatory minimum sentence. At one point in the hearing, Judge Silverman cut off Senk’lip and said: “I have no idea what he’s talking about.”