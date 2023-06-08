Earlier than usual fire bans have put July fireworks shows in doubt

Photo: Castanet/file

Every year at Westside Daze fireworks light up the night sky around West Kelowna.

It's a tradition dating back many years.

However this year's fireworks show, scheduled for Saturday, July 8 could be in jeopardy due to the current wildfire risk.

A blanket fire ban imposed throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre which includes the Okanagan prohibits any type of burning and the release of fireworks.

"This is the earliest we have ever had these bans in place," said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

"Usually they come in after Canada Day, however the fire risk out there today is unprecedented for this time of year."

The fire department is responsible for issuing permits for professional fireworks shows.

The fire danger rating across the Central Okanagan is extreme.

Under the current Category 2 ban in place earlier this month, fireworks was banned. Brolund says those restrictions are more stringent under the full ban set to come into effect at noon Thursday.

"Given the legislation, the weather and fire conditions, it (fireworks) is something we are evaluating very closely.

"A final decision will be made closer to the date given the weather and fire danger in the day leading up to the show. When it comes time for a professional show, we will only do so if it can be done safely."

Brolund says there is a process for exemptions since the fireworks are set off from a barge on Okanagan Lake.

In the meantime, Brolund reminds the public to be "exceptionally careful."

He says there should be no use of fireworks whatsoever.

"We are prepared and ready for a long and active fire season, and so should the public."

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for comment on Canada Day fireworks.