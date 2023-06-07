Fundraising efforts to construct an all inclusive playground in West Kelowna reaches goal

Photo: Facebook

It took just 17 months for a West Kelowna mom to raise the money necessary to construct an all-inclusive playground in the city.

Named for her eight-year-old daughter, Melissa Grassmick began fundraising in January of 2022 for Julia's Junction.

She recently crossed the finish line thanks to a large donation from the West Kelowna Rotary.

The club donated more than $40,000 to the cause through a picnic table sponsorship and last month's annual "Taste of India."

"This makes WKR in the top five donors to the project and we are so very grateful," Grassmick stated.

She says the fundraising effort is now complete after raising the $875,000 necessary to complete the project.

Construction of the park at Westbank Town Centre Park has been underway for several weeks now.

Grassmick says she should know a tentative date for the grand opening of the playground soon.

It will be sometime this summer.

Julia requires a wheelchair to get around after a blood clot that compressed her spine when she was 17 months old left her paralyzed from about the waist down.

When she initially launched the project, Grassmick told Castanet this is something she has always thought about but, until then, didn't have the time.