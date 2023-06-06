Device that tracks kids on ski hills advances in New Ventures BC startup competition

Photo: skiKrumb

A Westbank entrepreneur has reached the third round of the New Ventures BC startup competition.

Keith MacIntyre, who has owned and operated Big Bear Software for 20 years, has advanced in the competition with his startup venture called skiKrumb trackers. It is software that allows parents and guardians to always know where their child is on a ski hill.

“Kids five to ten generally don’t have cellphones, and they can easily get away from you on the hill,” MacIntyre said in a press release. “SkiKrumb gives parents peace of mind that they can find their children if they get separated. I’ve had conversations with hundreds of parents, and skiKrumb is what many parents are looking for.”

This is the 23rd annual New Ventures BC startup competition, which is presented by Innovate BC. SkiKrumb was one of 16 companies out of 178 submissions that advanced directly to the third round. Another 27 companies will vie for the final nine spots in third round.

The contest winner will receive $110,000 in cash and prizes, second place will earn a $60,000 package, and third will take home $35,000 worth of goods. Another four startups will win special prizes each worth $10,000.

MacIntyre has been working on skiKrumb trackers for years and has done extensive testing. He said it will be available as a daily rental at select ski hills in Western Canada this winter.

Parents will download an app on which they will be able to see the live location of their children as well as view a replay of the day to enjoy with their kids.

Third round judging for the New Ventures BC competition will begin Aug. 2.