Wildfire sparks above Okanagan Connector

Photo: Bruce Dacre

UPDATE 8:08 p.m.

Crews are currently en route to the wildfire above Highway 97C.

BC Wildfire Services says it has five personnel from Penticton headed to the fire now. As no crews are yet on scene, it says information is limited.

BCWS say the estimated location of the fire is about five kilometres west of Peachland.

It says at this time no buildings or structures appear to be at risk.

Witnesses say the fire is burning on the side of a mountain south of Highway 97C. No BCWS aircraft are over the fire at this point.

ORIGINAL 7:46 p.m.

A wildfire appears to have broken out above the Okanagan Connector outside of West Kelowna.

Reports place the fire about four kilometres past the Trepanier Road exit up Highway 97C. It is burning to the south of the highway.

The fire was initially spotted about 20 minutes ago.

Castanet has reached out to BC Wildfire Services for more information.