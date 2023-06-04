Bush fire in West Kelowna quickly extinguished

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE 7:31 p.m.

The bush fire in West Kelowna has been extinguished.

It ignited in the area behind the McDonalds and Carrington Animal Hospital. At cross streets Carrington Road and Peda Road.

Emergency crews were seen leaving the scene of the put out fire at about 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

Footage of the fire was initially sent to Castanet at about 6:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL 7:08 p.m.

A fire has broken out in West Kelowna.

One witness says the fire is behind the West Kelowna McDonalds.

It looks like brush and shrubs are burning, and several trees are nearby.

Two men appear to be on the scene.

Contributed