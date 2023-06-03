Crash slows southbound Highway 97 traffic in West Kelowna Saturday

Photo: Contributed

A crash has slowed traffic on Highway 97 through West Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

According to a motorist driving through the area, several vehicles were involved in the crash in southbound lanes of the highway near Daimler Drive.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are on scene, but the nature of the crash or any possible injuries suffered by those involved is not known at this time.

Google Maps' traffic data shows its slow going in the southbound lanes from Daimler Drive back to Ross Road.