Kelowna and West Kelowna business advocacy groups join forces

Photo: Contributed Dan Price (l) and Amber Hall

One large voice is better than two.

That's the belief of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and Greater Westside Board of Trade who are joining forces to create the Central Okanagan Business Advocacy Team.

The two organizations recently signed an MOU at the BC Chamber AGM in Whistler.

According to representatives from both organizations, they have identified a number of "regional issues" that are not getting enough attention.

By joining forces, they believe they will have a stronger and more influential voice when dealing with governments at all levels.

"Our board and staff look forward to supporting the work being done at the Greater Westside Board of Trade through more collaborative advocacy on street safety issues for business, labour force shortages and the rising cost of doing business in the Okanagan," said Kelowna chamber board chair Dan Price.

"Throughout, we will explore other areas of co-operation beyond advocacy and policy that are mutually beneficial."

Amber Hall, president of the Greater Westside Board of Trade says her organization looks forward to working with the Kelowna chamber on issues such as transportation, public safety and housing.

"These issues affect both of our communities and when we work together we can more effectively advocate to government," she says.

The agreement will be reviewed after one year.