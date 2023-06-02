West Kelowna fire crews douse 'suspicious' blaze near church

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 8:04 a.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of cedars on fire this morning in the 1100 block of Concord Road in Lakeview heights Friday morning just after 6:30 a.m.

"On arrival crews found a fire in a cedar hedge, a 10'x30' outbuilding and an RV trailer. Crews got water on the fire quickly to stop the spread to any more exposures. Crews are still on scene working with an excavator gaining access to the hidden fires under the shed roof structure," says Deputy fire chief Chad Gartrell.

Fire investigators are on the scene, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation but the blaze is considered suspicious at this time.

"WKFR would like to thank the RCMP, BCAS, and Approved services for their support at this incident," says Gartrell.

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

UPDATE 7:10 a.m

West Kelowna Fire crews are working on a hedge fire at the corner of Hudson Road and Concord Road in West Kelowna.

Reports indicate the fire broke out between homes and residents were out with garden hoses trying to douse the fire before fire crews showed up and took over fighting the fire.

One report indicated the lot was empty but had some old tires an RV and other debris on the property.

West Kelowna Fire Department is on the scene and the fire is now under control.

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

A large fire burning in West Kelowna is believed to be in an industrial building off Hudson Road, near the Grace Lutheran Church.

It is believed to have been used as tire storage.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Fire is reported this morning in West Kelowna.

Details are few so far, but thick, black smoke can be seen from across the lake, rising from the Westside.

The exact location of the fire is not yet known.

Reader reports place the fire near Highway 97 and Hudson Road or possibly in the Lakeview or Boucherie areas.

It is believed to be a house or structure fire.

Castanet will update as more details become available on this breaking story.