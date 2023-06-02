Breaking: Fire sends smoke towering over West Kelowna Friday morning

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 7:10 a.m

West Kelowna Fire crews are working on a hedge fire at the corner of Hudson Road and Concord Road in West Kelowna.

Reports indicate the fire broke out between homes and residents were out with garden hoses trying to douse the fire before fire crews showed up and took over fighting the fire.

One report indicated the lot was empty but had some old tires an RV and other debris on the property.

West Kelowna Fire Department is on the scene and the fire is now under control.

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

A large fire burning in West Kelowna is believed to be in an industrial building off Hudson Road, near the Grace Lutheran Church.

It is believed to have been used as tire storage.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Fire is reported this morning in West Kelowna.

Details are few so far, but thick, black smoke can be seen from across the lake, rising from the Westside.

The exact location of the fire is not yet known.

Reader reports place the fire near Highway 97 and Hudson Road or possibly in the Lakeview or Boucherie areas.

It is believed to be a house or structure fire.

Castanet will update as more details become available on this breaking story.