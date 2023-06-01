Woman captures video of the final piece of George Pringle Elementary being torn down

Cindy White

She was part of the last graduating class in 2002. A West Kelowna woman has shared a video of the final piece of George Pringle Elementary School being torn down to make way for the new George Pringle Secondary School.

Jaclyn Jaeger had just picked her son up on Wednesday afternoon when they happened to see excavators pushing down the last of the walls that need to be removed before construction can begin on the $105 million secondary school. Demolition on the site at 3770 Elliott Road got underway in March.

“It was emotional. I knew it was coming but it was cool to be able to witness it live,” said Jaeger who shared the video to a private Facebook group with several of her former classmates who went to George Pringle.

She also contacted Castanet. “I just wanted to share with the community because the school has been around for 70 years.”

The only part of the school that wasn’t demolished is the gym, which will be incorporated into the new facility.

School District #23 is currently completing it’s design-build process. “Once completed, the process of building the secondary school starts,” said Superintendent and CEO Kevin Kaardal.

According to the project timeline, construction is slated to be completed in early 2027, with students moving into the new George Pringle Secondary in September 2027.