Fundraiser organized by Grade 10 Mount Boucherie student proves successful

Photo: Heather Leslie Event organizer Delaney Neukomm, left, and MBSS teacher Heather Leslie.

Close to 2,000 people gathered at Mount Boucherie Secondary School Tuesday to help raise money for mental health services while raising awareness about the services local youth can access.

The five-kilometre Walk for Mental Health was organized by Grade 10 student Delaney Neukomm. It was the first time the event's been held, and given Tuesday's success, Neukomm plans to make it an annual thing.

“Everyone seemed to be having a really great time, the Foundry speaker was amazing,” Neukomm said.

“I think it was really important for [students] to see actual resources in front of them and be able to talk to the people there and hear what they had to say.

“[The Foundry representative] talked about mental illness and the difference between mental health and the different signs and how to notice it in someone and be able to help. And then what they offer at the Kelowna location.”

The weather cooperated for the event, and those in attendance enjoyed the sun playing volleyball, tug-of-war, Spike Ball and other activities, while playing in the inflatables and slip-and-slide.

Neukomm had set a fundraising goal of $10,000 for the Foundry, a local organization operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association that provides a range of support services for people aged 12 to 24.

But as of Wednesday, she hasn't tallied up the total donations yet, as she's hoping more may come in through the rest of the week. Those interested in donating can do so here. On the donation page, scroll to “Mount Boucherie Secondary” on the fund destination tab, click “Not a Tribute Gift” in Tribute Information, and write “Walk for Mental Health” in the message box.

Neukomm estimates there were about 1,800 Mount Boucherie student and staff at the event, along with two classes from the Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School and about 100 other community members.

“It was such a great success, it's something I'd like to continue as long as I'm there and hopefully after I leave people might continue it,” she added.