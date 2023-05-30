Entire Westside to lose power for an hour Wednesday morning

Photo: Colin Dacre

BC Hydro says it will be cutting electricity to the entire Greater Westside early Wednesday morning to repair vandalism.

The outage at 5 a.m. on May 31 will impact the entire West Kelowna and Peachland areas and should last less than an hour.

“We recently conducted an inspection and discovered some of our equipment was damaged by vandalism on the transmission line that supplies power to the West Kelowna and Peachland areas,” BC Hydro said on Facebook.

“We need to repair the damaged equipment as soon as possible to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of electricity to our customers in the region.”

The utility apologized for any inconvenience.

“We are committed to completing this work as quickly and as safely as possible,” BC Hydro added.

Additional details about the vandalism were not released.

The communities of West Kelowna and Peachland have for years been pushing BC Hydro to run a secondary transmission line for the Greater Westside. Now, the region relies on a single line coming down the Okanagan Connector.