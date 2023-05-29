West Kelowna tax notices are in the mail

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Property owners in West Kelowna can expect to receive their tax notices in the mail in the coming days.

The city says 2023 tax notices have been sent, however those registered for e-billing have already received their noticed by email.

Property owners are reminded taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Those received after the deadline are subject to a 10 per cent late penalty.

"The city must charge the penalty July 5 to all taxes owing and any grants unclaimed through the province by the deadline," officials said in a news release.

"City staff are unable to reverse this penalty."

"Regardless of whether you pay taxes to us in person, through your bank, via a mortgage company or through a city pre-payment plan, you must still separately claim your homeowner grant with the province before the deadline."

Click here for information on how to apply for the homeowners grant.

Anyone paying through their bank online are reminded July 3 is a statutory holiday which could delay processing of the payment. A late fee will be charged if the payment is received by the city later than July 4 regardless of when it is made.

Cheques can by dropped off in the city's drop box located next to the main entrance to city hall.

The 2023 tax bill includes an increase of five per cent over last year for the municipal portion of the bill.

The tax bill also includes monies collected for outside entities such as the province, BC Assessment, the regional district and Okanagan library.