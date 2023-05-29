Tiger torch sparks hedge fire on West Kelowna's Sunnyside Road

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

A hedge fire in West Kelowna was caused by a contractor using a torch to repair line cracks in the area, according to the fire department.

Assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell says they received a very quick call to 911 about the fire on Sunnyside Road just before 2 p.m.

“They were using a tiger torch along the side of the driveway and caught the combustible materials along the side,” Gartrell said.

It took off really quick, especially in these dry drought conditions that we're in right now. Crews made it on scene fast and we're able to put some water on it.”

Gartrell said the Okanagan is very dry right now and people should be extremely cautious when working with fire on or near their properties.

Photo: Rob Gibson

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters made quick work of a hedge fire on Sunnyside Road Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials at the scene a contractor was doing some sort of work in the driveway when a spark apparently ignited the hedge.

The contractor began working at putting it out before calling 911.

The call came in just before 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 p.m.

Firefighters in West Kelowna are on the scene of a fire below Quail's Gate Winery.

The fire, which witnesses say is on Sunnyside Road broke out sometime just before 2 p.m. Monday.

It's unclear at the present time what exactly is on fire, however, a large plume of white smoke can be seen billowing from a property.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

More details when they become available.