Crews douse hedge fire on West Kelowna's Sunnyside Road

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters made quick work of a hedge fire on Sunnyside Road Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials at the scene a homeowner was doing some sort of work in the driveway when a spark apparently ignited the hedge.

The homeowner began working at putting it out before calling 911.

The call came in just before 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 p.m.

Firefighters in West Kelowna are on the scene of a fire below Quail's Gate Winery.

The fire, which witnesses say is on Sunnyside Road broke out sometime just before 2 p.m. Monday.

It's unclear at the present time what exactly is on fire, however, a large plume of white smoke can be seen billowing from a property.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

More details when they become available.