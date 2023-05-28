Semi truck went up in flames on Okanagan Connector overnight

Photo: Dean?a Grebinski A semi truck burns on Highway 97C overnight.

A semi truck went up in flames on the Okanagan Connector in the early morning hours of Sunday, causing delays for eastbound drivers.

The truck first caught fire at about 1:30 a.m. near the Loon Lake Rest Stop on Highway 97C, east of Merritt.

Photos from the scene show flames fully engulfing the truck, which was pulled over on the eastbound side of the highway.

It's not clear if the fire spread to the nearby trees at all, but it doesn't appear to have led to any larger wildfire issues.

DriveBC warned of delays at 2 a.m., but traffic is now flowing smoothly once again Sunday morning.

Two witnesses say it took more than an hour for emergency crews to arrive at the scene. No one is believed to have been injured.