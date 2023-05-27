Central Okanagan MS Walk brought out 57 participants Saturday morning

Photo: Cindy White Stormy clouds on the horizon at Saturday's MS Walk.

Fifty-seven people took part in this year's Central Okanagan MS Walk Saturday morning in West Kelowna.

The fundraising walk started at the Gellatly Nut Farm at 10 a.m., and participants made their way around the five-kilometre circuit.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and Kelowna City Councillor Mohini Singh were on hand to speak at the event, along with organizer Dave Scruton. Castanet's Cindy White also participated in the walk.

The region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch as of noon, but the storm held off for the event.

According to the MS Walk website, $17,550 has been raised by participants, which is short of the organizers' goal of $25,000.

Those interested in donating can still do so here.

Canada has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis in the world and about 12,000 British Columbians live with MS.

It's a chronic disease of the central nervous system, comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. It's one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults in the country.